Wizards' John Wall: Listed as out Friday
Wall (rest) is listed as out for Friday's contest against the Hawks.
As expected, Wall will not play on the second half of a back-to-back set Friday after playing 38 minutes during Thursday's tilt against Cleveland, producing 28 points, 14 assists, four rebounds and three steals. With him out of the picture, Tomas Satoransky should draw the start at point guard and see extra run.
