Wizards' John Wall: Listed as out Tuesday

Wall (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Zach Rosen of Wizards.com reports.

The designation comes courtesy of the team's game notes, which are subject to change before Tuesday night, so it's still somewhat possible that Wall could return to action. That said, it appears that, at this point, Washington is prepared to again be without Wall, who is working back from inflammation in his left knee. The All-Star went through a five-on-five practice Friday, and if he doesn't play Tuesday, the belief is that he'd likely return Wednesday against Memphis.