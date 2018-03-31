Wizards' John Wall: Making return Saturday
Wall (knee) will return to the court Saturday against the Hornets, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Following left knee surgery, Wall has been sidelined since late January -- 27 games to be exact. While he was out, the Wizards deployed Tomas Satoransky at point guard and went 15-12 during those contests, keeping the team afloat for the postseason. Wall will presumably re-join the starting five, pushing Satoransky back to the bench, though Wall will probably be under a minutes restriction in his first game back.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Questionable to return Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will remain out Thursday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will go through shootaround, could play Thursday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Expected to practice again Monday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...