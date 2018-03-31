Wizards' John Wall: Making return Saturday

Wall (knee) will return to the court Saturday against the Hornets, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Following left knee surgery, Wall has been sidelined since late January -- 27 games to be exact. While he was out, the Wizards deployed Tomas Satoransky at point guard and went 15-12 during those contests, keeping the team afloat for the postseason. Wall will presumably re-join the starting five, pushing Satoransky back to the bench, though Wall will probably be under a minutes restriction in his first game back.

