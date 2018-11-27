Wizards' John Wall: Massive double-double in win

Wall accrued 36 points (13-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 40 minutes Monday against the Rockets.

Wall helped rally the Wizards, who were down big early, to their third win in four games, with a massive statistical output. Wall has maintained his excellent fantasy production amidst team-wide turmoil, providing 20.9 points, 8.1 assists, 3.5 steals, 1.9 steals, 1.6 threes and 1.2 blocks per game on the year. The only area in which Wall has struggled this season is his free-throw shooting, where he is converting a career-low 67.0 percent of his attempts.