Wizards' John Wall: Massive double-double in win
Wall accrued 36 points (13-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 40 minutes Monday against the Rockets.
Wall helped rally the Wizards, who were down big early, to their third win in four games, with a massive statistical output. Wall has maintained his excellent fantasy production amidst team-wide turmoil, providing 20.9 points, 8.1 assists, 3.5 steals, 1.9 steals, 1.6 threes and 1.2 blocks per game on the year. The only area in which Wall has struggled this season is his free-throw shooting, where he is converting a career-low 67.0 percent of his attempts.
More News
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country