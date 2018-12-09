Wizards' John Wall: Miserable night against Cavs

Wall scored one point (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

This was pretty much the opposite of Michael Jordan's famous Flu Game. Wall came into the night battling some sort of bug and was clearly not playing at 100 percent, and not only could he get nothing going on offense, his weak defense allowed Collin Sexton to go off for a career-best 29 points. The Wizards only get one day of rest before a road clash with the Pacers, but hopefully that's enough time for Wall to recover.