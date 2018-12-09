Wizards' John Wall: Miserable night against Cavs
Wall scored one point (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 loss to the Cavaliers.
This was pretty much the opposite of Michael Jordan's famous Flu Game. Wall came into the night battling some sort of bug and was clearly not playing at 100 percent, and not only could he get nothing going on offense, his weak defense allowed Collin Sexton to go off for a career-best 29 points. The Wizards only get one day of rest before a road clash with the Pacers, but hopefully that's enough time for Wall to recover.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...