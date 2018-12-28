Wizards' John Wall: Misses shootaround, but will play

Wall didn't attend Friday's morning shootaround but he's still fully expected to play later in the night against Chicago, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The Wizards are labeling Wall's absence from shootaround as scheduled rest, which makes sense given that he's averaged just under 35 minutes per game so far in the month of December.

