Wizards' John Wall: Misses shootaround, expects to play

Wall missed Saturday's shootaround with a migraine, but expects to play in the Wizards' matchup with the Raptors, Wizards' television host Chris Miller reports.

Wall filled up the box score in the Wizards season opening loss to the Heat to the tune of 26 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, three blocks, and one steal across 35 minutes. There does not appear to be much to worry about regarding his status Saturday, but he should still be monitored as tip-off approaches. Should his migraine ultimately get worse and keep him sidelined, Tomas Satoransky and Austin Rivers would see their expected minutes increase, while Bradely Beal could see more of a play-making role.