Wizards' John Wall: Near double-double in victory
Wall generated 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, four steals and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 102-100 win over the Grizzlies.
The All-Star point guard was the ideal complement to backcourt mate Bradley Beal on a night when the latter took the reins of the offense. Wall has seen Beal up his overall usage this season alongside him, but he remains a highly valued fantasy asset in his own right. He's now eclipsed 20 points in three straight games, has shot at least 50.0 percent in three of his last four contests and has dished out nine dimes in three consecutive outings as well. While it apparently took him a few games to hit his stride shooting-wise once he returned from an extended layoff due to a knee injury on Dec. 13, his recent performances imply he's regained his touch.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Collects 25 points Wednesday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 21 in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 21 points in 39 minutes•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: No minutes restriction Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Struggles in blowout loss•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...