Wizards' John Wall: Near double-double in victory

Wall generated 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, four steals and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 102-100 win over the Grizzlies.

The All-Star point guard was the ideal complement to backcourt mate Bradley Beal on a night when the latter took the reins of the offense. Wall has seen Beal up his overall usage this season alongside him, but he remains a highly valued fantasy asset in his own right. He's now eclipsed 20 points in three straight games, has shot at least 50.0 percent in three of his last four contests and has dished out nine dimes in three consecutive outings as well. While it apparently took him a few games to hit his stride shooting-wise once he returned from an extended layoff due to a knee injury on Dec. 13, his recent performances imply he's regained his touch.