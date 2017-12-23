Wizards' John Wall: No minutes restriction Saturday
Wall does not have a minutes limit for Saturday's contest against the Magic, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Wall -- who missed nine games from late November to mid-December due to a knee injury -- played just 18 minutes during the team's most recent game Friday against the Nets, as the team was probably looking to limit his workload on the first half of a back-to-back set. But, he'll be without restriction Saturday. On the year, he's averaging 18.9 points and 8.4 assists across 32.8 minutes per game.
