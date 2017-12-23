Wizards' John Wall: No minutes restriction Saturday

Wall does not have a minutes limit for Saturday's contest against the Magic, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Wall -- who missed nine games from late November to mid-December due to a knee injury -- played just 18 minutes during the team's most recent game Friday against the Nets, as the team was probably looking to limit his workload on the first half of a back-to-back set. But, he'll be without restriction Saturday. On the year, he's averaging 18.9 points and 8.4 assists across 32.8 minutes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories