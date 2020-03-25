Wizards' John Wall: Not expected back if NBA returns

Wall (Achilles) is not expected to take the court for the Wizards if the NBA resumes this season, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

The organization will opt to err on the side of caution, holding Wall out until next season. Buckner notes that Wall has looked good in controlled environments during his recovery, but the coronavirus pandemic has rendered Wall unable to simulate the intensity of his usual rehab workouts due to social distancing requirements. Team doctors would advise against quickly throwing him into games if the season resumed.