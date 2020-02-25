Wizards' John Wall: Not expected back this season
At a recent team event, Wall (Achilles) implied that he never anticipated returning during the 2019-20 season, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
While all indications are that Wall continues to make progress in his return from a torn left Achilles, the expectation remains that he will not be back on the floor at any point this season. When asked about that possibility, Wall told reporters: "[sitting out the season] was my plan from the start." Wall went on to note that he talked to close friend DeMarcus Cousins, who also suffered a torn Achilles, and Cousins told him that one year of rehab was not sufficient. Wall has not played since Dec. 26, 2018 but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 season.
