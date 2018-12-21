Wizards' John Wall: Not practicing Friday
Wall was sidelined during Friday's practice due to an illness, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Wall was joined by teammate Markieff Morris, who was also dealing with an illness. It's unclear how severe Wall's bug is, but the point guard should, for now, be considered questionable for Saturday's home game against the Suns. More clarity on Wall should come by Saturday morning at the latest.
