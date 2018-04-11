Wizards' John Wall: Officially out for regular season finale

Wall will not play Wednesday against Orlando, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

As expected, the Wizards will sit Wall on the second night of a back-to-back with a playoff berth locked up. Tomas Satoransky will start in Wall's place. Expect Wall to be back in the lineup for Game 1 of the postseason this coming weekend.

