Wizards' John Wall: Officially out Tuesday vs. Nets
Wall (knee) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Wall came into Tuesday with a questionable designation, but with the Wizards currently headed into a back-to-back set, they decided it was in Wall's best interest to remain sidelined at least one more contest. He's slated to make his return to the lineup Wednesday against the Grizzlies, though additional word on that should come following the team's morning shootaround. With Wall out once again Tuesday, Tim Frazier and Tomas Satoransky should see extended run at point guard, though it will likely remain a timeshare between the two.
