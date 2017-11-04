Wizards' John Wall: Officially questionable to play Sunday

Wall (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Toronto, the Washington Post reports.

Wall banged shoulders with Channing Frye in Friday's loss to the Cavaliers and underwent an X-ray after the game, which returned negative. However, the point guard is still in significant pain and speculated that he may have sustained a stinger. "I feel like [Frye] threw a shoulder into mine because I've split screens before and hit somebody's shoulder and their body and never had that type of injury," Wall said Friday. "I think his impact and the way he was coming kind of gave me a stinger." Regardless of the official diagnosis, the team will wait until shootaround Sunday to issue an update. In the event Wall is ruled out, Tim Frazier would be in line for increased minutes.