Wizards' John Wall: Out for personal reasons

Wall is out Wednesday against the Hawks due to personal reasons, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Wall will miss his first game of the year Wednesday as he attends to a personal matter, and it's not clear if the absence will extend more than one game. In his stead, Bradley Beal should pick up some ballhandling duties, while Tomas Satoransky and Austin Rivers will likely see extra run and could make for low-cost DFS options.