Wizards' John Wall: Out Friday, will see specialist

Wall (heel) has been definitively ruled out for Friday's game against Chicago, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports. He will also see a specialist regarding his injury, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.

There had been some mixed reports on Wall's status for Friday's contest after he missed shootaround, but the Wizards have made it official that their start point guard will indeed be held out. He'll have a chance to return in the second half of a back-to-back Saturday against Charlotte, though his status seems murky at best considering his visit to a specialist.