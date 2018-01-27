Wizards' John Wall: Out Saturday

Wall will not play in Saturday's game against the Hawks due to soreness in his left knee, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

This is the first we are hearing about a knee issue for Wall, so it is unclear how serious the injury is. The Wizards could simply be erring on the side of caution with their prized point guard in order to avoid a lingering issue. In his absence, Tomas Satoransky will fill in at point guard with the starting unit, but some combination of the other starters, especially Bradley Beal, will presumably be called on to fill Wall's offensive void. Expect an update on his status if the team provides more information on the injury. At this point, consider him be day-to-day going forward.