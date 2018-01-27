Wizards' John Wall: Out Saturday
Wall will not play in Saturday's game against the Hawks due to soreness in his left knee, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
This is the first we are hearing about a knee issue for Wall, so it is unclear how serious the injury is. The Wizards could simply be erring on the side of caution with their prized point guard in order to avoid a lingering issue. In his absence, Tomas Satoransky will fill in at point guard with the starting unit, but some combination of the other starters, especially Bradley Beal, will presumably be called on to fill Wall's offensive void. Expect an update on his status if the team provides more information on the injury. At this point, consider him be day-to-day going forward.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...