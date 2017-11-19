Wizards' John Wall: Out Sunday vs. Raptors

Wall (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Wall is dealing with a sore left knee and after testing it out during pregame warmups Sunday, the team felt it was in his best interest to take the game off. With the Wizards currently going into a back-to-back set and also playing three games in the next four days, it wouldn't be surprising if Wall eventually sat out once again Monday, though for now, he can be considered questionable for that contest. Tim Frazier should pick up the start at point guard, while Bradley Beal should see his usage rise a bit in the backcourt and could also act as the primary ball-handler at times.