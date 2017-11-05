Wizards' John Wall: Out Sunday vs. Raptors

Wall (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, David Aldridge of NBA.com reports.

Wall suffered the injury during Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, but the official diagnosis is just a sprain, so he shouldn't be in line for an extended absence. Still, it will cost him at least Sunday's game and his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Mavericks. Backup point guard Tim Frazier is also questionable with a sprained left wrist, though he'll likely start if cleared to play. If Frazier sits out as well, look for Tomas Satoransky to potentially pick up the start, though Bradley Beal could potentially be forced to take on more ball-handling responsibility as well.