Wizards' John Wall: Out Sunday vs. Raptors
Wall (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, David Aldridge of NBA.com reports.
Wall suffered the injury during Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, but the official diagnosis is just a sprain, so he shouldn't be in line for an extended absence. Still, it will cost him at least Sunday's game and his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Mavericks. Backup point guard Tim Frazier is also questionable with a sprained left wrist, though he'll likely start if cleared to play. If Frazier sits out as well, look for Tomas Satoransky to potentially pick up the start, though Bradley Beal could potentially be forced to take on more ball-handling responsibility as well.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Officially questionable to play Sunday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: X-ray on shoulder comes back negative•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores season-low 13 points in loss•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will have X-ray on shoulder•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores team-high 19 in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Double-double in Friday's loss•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...