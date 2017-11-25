Wizards' John Wall: Out two weeks
Wall (knee) will miss approximately two weeks after an MRI revealed that PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and viscosupplementation injections were necessary to reduce inflammation.
Wall suffered the injury while banging knees with another player Nov. 7 against the Mavericks. He had been experiencing discomfort ever since and missed one game. Thankfully for Wall and the team, the procedure won't keep the star guard out for long. In his absence, Tim Frazier will probably start at point guard and see the bulk of the minutes there while Tomas Satoranksy likely receives backup run at the position. Shooting guard Bradley Beal may also take on more of a ballhandling role in Wall's absence.
