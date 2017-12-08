Wizards' John Wall: Participates in 5-on-5 practice
Wall (knee) went through his first 5-on-5 practice Friday since being sidelined after receiving injections in his knee, though he'll remain out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports. According to Wall, his knee "felt great".
This is a big step in Wall's progress and coincides with a report on Thursday that suggested he "could make his return to the lineup by the middle of next week." After Saturday, his next chance to take the floor will come Tuesday against the Nets. More updates on his availability should emerge as he continues to practice with the team leading up to that game. In the meantime, Tomas Satoranksy and Tim Frazier will seemingly continue seeing expanded roles.
More News
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...