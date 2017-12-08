Wizards' John Wall: Participates in 5-on-5 practice

Wall (knee) went through his first 5-on-5 practice Friday since being sidelined after receiving injections in his knee, though he'll remain out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports. According to Wall, his knee "felt great".

This is a big step in Wall's progress and coincides with a report on Thursday that suggested he "could make his return to the lineup by the middle of next week." After Saturday, his next chance to take the floor will come Tuesday against the Nets. More updates on his availability should emerge as he continues to practice with the team leading up to that game. In the meantime, Tomas Satoranksy and Tim Frazier will seemingly continue seeing expanded roles.