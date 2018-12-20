Wizards' John Wall: Posts double-double in 39 minutes
Wall recorded 18 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, and two steals in 39 minutes Wednesday as the Wizards fell to the Rockets.
After exploding for 40 points on December 16th against the Lakers, Wall has failed to break the 20-point threshold for the second straight game. The star guard worked his way to the charity stripe and didn't miss on eight attempts which boosted his scoring output on a night where his shot wasn't falling elsewhere. Regardless, he seems to be on the upswing and is starting to pile up dimes, collecting 58 of them over the course of his last five games.
