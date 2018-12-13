Wizards' John Wall: Posts double-double in OT loss
Wall registered 34 points (14-26 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists, two steals, and one block in 41 minutes Wednesday as the Wizards came up short against the Celtics.
Wall took a spill in the fourth quarter that likely would have had any regular joe in the hospital, but he returned and went head-to-head with Kyrie Irving in the Celtics, nearly willing the Wizards to a win. So far in the 2018-19 season Wall has shown a commitment to taking more shots at the rim and from deep, while sacrificing some of the mid-range shots. His efficiency from deep leaves plenty to be desired, Wall can attack the rim like few other guards in the NBA and has proven to be one of the better distributors this league has to offer. The veteran point guard is a known commodity in fantasy hoops at this point.
