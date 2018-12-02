Wizards' John Wall: Pours in game-high 30

Wall scored 30 points (12-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding nine assists, five rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 102-88 win over the Nets.

The point guard's been running very hot and cold lately. Wall's scored 30 or more points in three of his last seven games, but he's also managed only 11 points in two of the others. His strong performance in secondary categories -- he's dished at least seven assists in 15 of his last 16 games -- gives Wall a solid floor for fantasy production in season-long formats, but his volatile ceiling can make him a risky player to roster in DFS given his usual price tag.