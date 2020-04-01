Wizards' John Wall: Practiced with G League team

Prior to the suspension of the season, Wall (Achilles) had been practicing with the Wizards' G League affiliate, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The plan all along was for Wall to sit out the entirety of the 2019-20 season, but, according to Katz, the multi-time All-Star was quietly cleared for contact behind the scenes. Wall had been scrimmaging with the Capital City Go-Go roughly every three days prior to the shutdown, playing for 20-to-25 minutes per scrimmage. "You want a highly competitive deal, so we sort of decided with John, it was time to play with the Go-Go (and) practice," Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard said. "And when we can, we'd have a scrimmage for him. It's just been wonderful. It validates our process we have in place, to be able to utilize the Go-Go for so many functions to help the Wizards. And for them, I think those kids were freakin' thrilled to play with John." By all accounts, Wall was beginning to look like his old self in practices, with G League teammates praising his athleticism and competitiveness. "You always wonder (when) someone comes off an injury like that, how they (are going to) come back," Go-Go point guard Jerian Grant said. "He's been scrimmaging with us, and he's coast to coast in two seconds. So, he looks really good. ... Still playing the way he was playing before the injuries." According to Go-Go coach Ryan Richman, Wall appeared to be in good physical shape. "He looks slim. He looks really good," Richman said. "If we didn't take him out, he'd just go the whole time."