Wizards' John Wall: Practices Monday, uncertain for Tuesday

Wall (knee) went through a full practice Monday, but his availability for Tuesday's game against the Nets remains unclear, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Wall was listed as out in the game notes for Tuesday's contest, though those are often unreliable and it sounds like coach Scott Brooks wasn't exactly ready to officially rule him out. While Wall appears to be trending towards sitting out, he can tentatively be considered questionable for now, with another update on his availability likely coming following Tuesday's morning shootaround. If Wall can't give it a go against the Nets, there's a decent chance he then returns Wednesday against the Grizzlies.