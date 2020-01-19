Wizards' John Wall: Practices with teammates

Coach Scott Brooks said that Wall (Achilles) took part in "controlled" 4-on-4 scrimmaging during Sunday's practice, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Additionally, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington notes that Wall saw involvement in 3-on-2 and 2-on-1 drills during the practice session. The activity represents a meaningful step forward in Wall's lengthy recovery from surgery to repair a torn left Achilles' tendon, as the five-time All-Star had previously only been cleared to practice with the Wizards' training staff rather than his healthy teammates. While Brooks said that he hasn't ruled Wall out from playing in 2019-20, any late-season return would likely come with a significant minute restriction. At 13-28, the Wizards are well off the pace for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and don't have much incentive to push Wall to return from a serious injury this season.