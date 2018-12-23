Wizards' John Wall: Probable for Sunday
The Wizards are listing Wall (illness) as probable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
The star point guard's availability is always welcome news for Washington, but especially so one day after 149-146 triple-overtime win over the Suns. Backcourt running mate Bradley Beal (54 minutes) and fill-in point guard Tomas Satoransky (48 minutes) both saw significant playing time and could be fatigued for the second half of the back-to-back set, so Wall might not necessarily be eased back in after a one-game absence due to the illness. The Wizards should confirm Wall's availability shortly before the 5 p.m. EST tipoff.
