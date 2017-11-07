Wizards' John Wall: Probable Tuesday vs. Mavericks

Wall (shoulder) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

Wall missed Sunday's game against Toronto due to a left shoulder sprain. He's apparently feeling significantly better, however, and is likely to play Tuesday. Though his efficiency hasn't been on par with last season, he's still posting an impressive 20.5 points, 10.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.