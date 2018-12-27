Wizards' John Wall: Produces stronger line Wednesday

Wall notched 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 106-95 loss to the Pistons.

Wall returned from an illness Sunday and posted just seven points, so seeing a 20-point game after his absence is encouraging. What is discouraging, however, is the turnovers that Wall has committed lately, as six turnovers is his lowest total in the last three games.