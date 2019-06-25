Wizards' John Wall: Progressing in rehab

Wall (Achilles) is progressing well in his recovery from a ruptured left Achilles tendon, Ryan Homler of NBC Sports Washington reports. "I feel great, man," Wall said at Monday night's NBA Awards. "I'm doing a great job with my body, taking care of that."

The All-Star is still facing a length road to recovery, and the expectation remains that he'll miss much of the 2019-20 season after sitting out 50 games in 2018-19. Wall revealed that he plans to begin jogging within the next few weeks, and he's already to progressed to isolated movements like ladder steps and stand-up exercises. Even so, the former No. 1 overall pick cautioned that he won't attempt to come back before his body is fully ready. "Just taking my time and progressing and letting everything heal the right way so I don't force myself back and get another injury," Wall said.