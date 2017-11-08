Wizards' John Wall: Provides 23 points, 14 assists Tuesday

Wall finished with 23 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 13-18 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 loss to the Mavericks.

Wall set a season-high 18 free-throw attempts Tuesday, a mark he eclipsed just once last season. Aside from that, it was a relatively typical game for the All-Star, who was averaging 20.5 points, 10.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game on the year coming into the contest.