Wizards' John Wall: Questionable Saturday vs. Blazers
Wall (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers after not going through practice Friday, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Unsurprisingly, Wall's status is in question for Saturday's game while he nurses a sore knee, which kept him out of practice. More word on his availability should emerge following that day's morning shootaround.
