Wizards' John Wall: Questionable Saturday with illness

Wall is considered questionable to play Saturday against the Hawks due to an illness, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Wall was held out of shootaround Saturday morning, but the Wizards will wait until closer to game-time to make a call on his status. In the event he's held out, Tim Frazier would be in line for increased minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories