Wizards' John Wall: Questionable to return Saturday
Wall (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game agains the Hornets, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
While the Wizards remain non-committal, there appears to be a good chance that Wall returns to action Saturday after missing significant time following a knee procedure. Wall was in uniform for Thursday's game against Detroit, but he did not see the floor in the Wizards' 103-92 loss. If Wall does, indeed, play Saturday, he'd likely return to the starting lineup, though he'll almost certainly face a minutes restriction for his first few games back.
