Wizards' John Wall: Questionable Tuesday vs. Nets

Wall (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Nets, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Wall went through a full practice Monday, which is an encouraging sign for his availability Tuesday. But, he's officially 50/50 at the moment, with more information likely coming as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day leading to tipoff. If he's ultimately held out Tuesday, there seems to be a solid chance he returns Wednesday instead.