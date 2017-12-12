Wizards' John Wall: Questionable Tuesday vs. Nets
Wall (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Nets, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Wall went through a full practice Monday, which is an encouraging sign for his availability Tuesday. But, he's officially 50/50 at the moment, with more information likely coming as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day leading to tipoff. If he's ultimately held out Tuesday, there seems to be a solid chance he returns Wednesday instead.
