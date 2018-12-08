Wizards' John Wall: Rejoins Wizards, expected to play

Wall (illness) rejoined the Wizards after shootaround and is expected to play Saturday night against the Cavaliers.

Wall missed Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to a personal matter, and he subsequently missed Saturday's shootaround while recovering from an illness. He was initially deemed questionable, but his condition has apparently improved, and the expectation is that he'll be back in the starting lineup at his usual point guard spot.

