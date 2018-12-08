Wizards' John Wall: Rejoins Wizards, expected to play
Wall (illness) rejoined the Wizards after shootaround and is expected to play Saturday night against the Cavaliers.
Wall missed Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to a personal matter, and he subsequently missed Saturday's shootaround while recovering from an illness. He was initially deemed questionable, but his condition has apparently improved, and the expectation is that he'll be back in the starting lineup at his usual point guard spot.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...