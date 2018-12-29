Wizards' John Wall: Remains out Saturday
Wall (heel) will not play Saturday against the Hornets.
As expected, the Wizards will play it safe with Wall as he visits a specialist to address his heel injury. During Friday's game with Wall out, Tomas Satoransky started at point guard and played 39 minutes, while Bradley Beal posted 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 38 minutes.
