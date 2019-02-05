Wizards' John Wall: Requires surgery for torn Achilles

Wall is set to undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles' tendon, which he suffered after slipping and falling in his home. The point guard is expected to return to basketball activity in roughly 12 months.

Wall was already on the shelf after undergoing surgery in early January to address a chronic Achilles/heel issue, and this latest development will push back his timetable even further and will likely keep him out for most -- if not all -- of the upcoming season. It's a crushing development for the Wizards, who had initially hoped to have Wall back around the start of training camp, but with the surgery slated for next week, the point guard likely won't be back on the practice floor until around the 2019-20 All-Star break, per Candace Buckner of The Washington Post. While the five-time All-Star has been productive when healthy, the extension he signed in the summer of 2017 now represents a significant albatross for Washington, as Wall is set to earn an average of $42.3 million over the next four seasons, the final of which carries a colossal $46.9 million player option.