Wizards' John Wall: Scores 13 points in return

Wall totaled 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-4 FT), four assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 28 minutes during a 93-87 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

In his return from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury, Wall was a bit rusty as he shot 40 percent from the field and missed all of his free throw attempts. He received 28 minutes, which indicates that he is not far off from his usual workload. It may take a few games for him to get back into the groove, but expect Wall to be posting his usual balanced stat lines soon.