Wizards' John Wall: Scores 13 points in win

Wall scored 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with five rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks over 24 minutes in Saturday's 113-94 win over Atlanta.

Wall was uncharacteristically quiet from a scoring standpoint. Recovering from an illness, the Washington guard's performance should improve in the near term when he is fully healthy. Wall looks to find his offensive game when Washington takes on Sacramento on Monday.