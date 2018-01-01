Wizards' John Wall: Scores 21 in Sunday's win
Wall scored 21 points (6-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding nine assists, six rebounds, four blocks and a steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 win over the Bulls.
He continues to struggle with his offense -- Wall's shooting only 37.8 percent from the floor in 10 games since returning from his knee injury -- but he just missed his fifth double-double in the last seven, and his distribution skills appear to be intact. Bradley Beal has picked up a lot of the slack in December, both before and after Wall's return to the court, but the point guard should begin to fill up the basket on a more regular basis soon enough.
