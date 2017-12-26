Wizards' John Wall: Scores 21 points in 39 minutes

Wall scored 21 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), grabbed five rebounds, dished 14 assists and snatched one steal in 39 minutes Monday in Washington's loss to Boston.

Wall had no issue taking control of the flow at the end of Washington's Christmas matchup with the Celtics. He posted his third double-double in four games, and he gave the Celtics guards all they could handle. His vision pairs well with his ability to get to the rim and finish, but he is less effective while settling for jump shots. In the seven games since returning from a knee, injury Wall is only shooting 36.5-percent from the field. He and backcourt partner Bradley Beal are one of the more intimidating tandems the league has to offer. For now, Beal is shouldering the scoring burden but look for Wall to get back into the swing of things as he gets his legs back under him.