Wizards' John Wall: Scores 21 points in 39 minutes
Wall scored 21 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), grabbed five rebounds, dished 14 assists and snatched one steal in 39 minutes Monday in Washington's loss to Boston.
Wall had no issue taking control of the flow at the end of Washington's Christmas matchup with the Celtics. He posted his third double-double in four games, and he gave the Celtics guards all they could handle. His vision pairs well with his ability to get to the rim and finish, but he is less effective while settling for jump shots. In the seven games since returning from a knee, injury Wall is only shooting 36.5-percent from the field. He and backcourt partner Bradley Beal are one of the more intimidating tandems the league has to offer. For now, Beal is shouldering the scoring burden but look for Wall to get back into the swing of things as he gets his legs back under him.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: No minutes restriction Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Struggles in blowout loss•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Collects double-double Sunday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 13 points in return•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...