Wizards' John Wall: Scores 23 points in 39 minutes
Wall accounted for 23 points (6-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, 15 assists, four steals, and two blocks across 39 minutes Saturday in Washington's loss to Toronto in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Game 1 was a grind for Wall, who posted a well rounded statistical performance but he left a lot of points on the table. Wall shot 30-percent or worse from the field while shooting at least 50-percent from three-point range for just the sixth time in his eight-year career. He will continue to be Washington's engine, but Toronto's defensive efforts will key on wearing him out whenever he steps on the court.
