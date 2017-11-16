Wizards' John Wall: Scores 27 points in Wednesday's win

Wall went for 27 points (9-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 win over the Heat.

Wall posted his best scoring output since the season opener and returned to his usual 30-plus minute load after seeing 27 and 24 minutes respectively in the last two tilts while dealing with an illness. The eighth-year point guard remains one of the most well-rounded options across all positions and fantasy formats.