Wizards' John Wall: Scores 27 points in Wednesday's win
Wall went for 27 points (9-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 win over the Heat.
Wall posted his best scoring output since the season opener and returned to his usual 30-plus minute load after seeing 27 and 24 minutes respectively in the last two tilts while dealing with an illness. The eighth-year point guard remains one of the most well-rounded options across all positions and fantasy formats.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 13 points in win•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will play Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Upgraded to probable•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Questionable Saturday with illness•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Provides 23 points, 14 assists Tuesday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will play, start Tuesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...