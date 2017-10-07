Wizards' John Wall: Scores game-high 19 in Friday's win
Wall scored 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding six assists in 24 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Knicks.
He also committed five turnovers, but it was still a strong exhibition debut for the All-Star. Wall is coming off the best season of his career, and in an Eastern Conference that suddenly appears more wide open than it's been since LeBron James returned to Cleveland, the 27-year-old has all the motivation he needs to continue elevating his game.
