Wizards' John Wall: Scores game-high 26 points Sunday
Wall totaled 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven assists, five steals and two rebounds across 38 minutes in Sunday's 108-95 win over the Knicks.
Wall contributed his season-high in points Sunday night, while boasting a season-high in steals as well. Wall's turnovers the last two games have been atrocious, and while four is not much better, it certainly is a step in the right direction moving forward.
