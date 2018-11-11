Wizards' John Wall: Scores season-high 28 points in Saturday's win
Wall finished with 28 points (9-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 win over the Heat.
Wall delivered a season high scoring total while falling one dime shy of what would've been his third straight double-double. Wall and company have been known to get off to slow starts over the years, though the team's star point guard has actually been pretty sold here in 2018-19. He'll look to keep the club moving in the right direction during Monday's matchup with the Magic.
