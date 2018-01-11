Wizards' John Wall: Scores season-high 35 points in loss

Wall totaled 35 points (14-27 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block across 42 minutes during a 107-104 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Wall's 35 points marked a season high as he also picked up his second consecutive double-double. He was extra aggressive on the offensive end, with the 27 field goal attempts marking his highest total since opening night. Wall is playing a lot of minutes recently. The 42 minutes he has been given in each of the last two games is a season high for him.