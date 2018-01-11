Wizards' John Wall: Scores season-high 35 points in loss
Wall totaled 35 points (14-27 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block across 42 minutes during a 107-104 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.
Wall's 35 points marked a season high as he also picked up his second consecutive double-double. He was extra aggressive on the offensive end, with the 27 field goal attempts marking his highest total since opening night. Wall is playing a lot of minutes recently. The 42 minutes he has been given in each of the last two games is a season high for him.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Collects season-high 16 assists Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Near double-double in victory•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Collects 25 points Wednesday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 21 in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 21 points in 39 minutes•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...